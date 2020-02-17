Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a delegation led by Chief-of-Staff, Abba Kyari, to get a full brief on the security situation in Katsina State, and the attack that claimed many lives in Batsari Local Government Area at the weekend, the presidency has said.

The delegation who were in Katsina on Monday will also condole Governor Aminu Bello Masari and Emir of Katsina, Abdulmuminu Kabir Usman, over the recent killings by bandits.

In a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari in a condolence message delivered by the chief-of-staff, commiserated with families of the 31 victims of the attack, praying that Almighty God will comfort all of them and grant the departed rest.

The president assured the state government and Emirate Council that his administration will do whatever it takes to rid the country of bandits, terrorists and criminals.

The governor, who received the delegation shortly after his return from Batsari council, regretted that the latest incident had marred seven months of peace in the state, following measures put in place by his administration.

Masari said the only enduring remedy to banditry was provision of education, and he gave a strong assurance that education will continue to be a priority of the government.

The governor appreciated the president for sending a strong delegation to condole with the state.

The Emir of Katsina also thanked the president for sending the team to Katsina, urging the military and police to put more effort into tackling the menace.

“We must go all out and spare no effort in tackling them. They are trying to destroy the country,” he added.

At the meeting, the heads of security agencies, military and police, gave their situation reports to the delegation, adding that Nigerian Air Force fighter helicopters, with night vision capability, will support the ground operation against bandits.

The Federal Government delegation included Minister of Defence, General Bashir Magashi (rtd); Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi; Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika and Director-General of National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar.

Others on the delegation were Senior Special Assistants to the President, Household and Social Events, Malam Sarki Abba, and Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.