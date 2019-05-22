Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described as shocking, reports of killings in Katsina State on Tuesday, assuring citizens that the government would restore peace and stability in the polity.

This is even as he has directed the acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin to constitute an assessment team to intervene immediately in the state, and bring him feedback.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement, said Buhari specifically instructed the security chiefs to find out how the operation was carried out by the perpetrators, not minding the Holy month of Ramadan, and put in place measures to prevent future occurrence.

The president, who was briefed on the criminal and political intents of the attacks in Katsina and other parts of the North, described the carnage as senseless.

He charged that all those instigating violence in the North and other parts of the country will be exposed and made to face the wrath of the law.

The president commiserated with the governor and people of Katsina State over the losses. He prayed that Allah will comfort those who had lost loved ones