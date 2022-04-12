From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won 31 councils chairmen seats out of the 34 Local Government Areas at the elections which held on Monday.

Announcing the results at midnight on Monday, the Secretary, Katsina State Independent Electoral Commission, Lawal Alhassan Faskari, said that the Commission cancelled results for Dutsinma Local Government Area due to what he described as several irregularities during the polls while results from Daura and Funtua Local Government Areas were being awaited.

According to him, the APC also secured 328 councillorship seats from across the 31 Council areas so far announced while the main opposition political party, the People’s Democratic Party, and 10 other political parties that also fielded candidates secured zero seats at all levels.

Faskari described conduct of the elections as generally peaceful across the Local Government Areas except for Dutsinma where “the exercise was characterized by many irregularities and election crisis which forced the Commission to invoke section 60 of the Katsina State Local Governments Elections Law, 2002, to stop the process.

“The commission seizes this opportunity to congratulate the winners of the elections and also appreciate all the political parties’ high level of maturity and sportsmanship exhibited by their candidates during and after the exercise,” Faskari said.