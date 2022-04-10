From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Katsina State police command has ordered restriction of movement between 6 am and 6 pm on Monday over the scheduled Local Government Councils polls.

The elections are expected to hold in 361 electoral wards across the 34 Local Government Areas of the state.

A press statement on Sunday by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, explained that the restriction of movement was necessary towards free, fair, credible and peaceful elections.

Moreover, according to the statement, “politicians and Very Important Personalities (V.I.Ps) are barred from going to any voting centre with their security details and orderlies.

“They are also warned to desist from moving from one place to another as stipulated by the State Electoral Act (as amended).

“All entry and exit points into the state are going to be manned by security personnel and movement will not be allowed until the elections are over.

“We have made adequate security for all to come out enmasse and exercise their franchise without any fear of harassment or molestation.”

Meanwhile, the Katsina State Independent Electoral Commission on Sunday began the distribution of sensitive electoral materials for the local government elections.

The KASIEC Chairman, Ibrahim Bako, who briefed the press at the premises of the Central Bank of Nigeria, the distribution point, said that the Commission recruited some 10,000 ad hoc staff for the process.