The social distancing order imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Katsina State, the home state of President Muhammad Buhari, two weeks ago which prevents Muslims from congregating in mosques has been called off with immediate effect.

The lifting of the two-week-old order, which had prohibited large public gatherings, including religious congregations, was announced by the Secretary to the State Government, Mustapha lnuwa, in a statement issued on Tuesday in Katsina after a meeting with the state government, religious leaders, security agents and some traditional rulers to review some of the measures taken to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

”The Executive Governor has directed that Friday prayers be allowed under strict security and health guidelines.

”Imams should avoid prolonged sermons in order to discharge their followers within the shortest period. People are also strongly advised to maintain social distancing and follow rules and regulations stipulated by health experts in fighting the contagious disease,” he said.

After the religious gatherings were banned in the state an imam who flouted the directive was arrested. This had led to protests from the youths who went on to attack and burn down a police station and the official quarters of a Divisional Police Officer in Kusada, headquarters of Kusada Local Government Area.