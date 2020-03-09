Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The police in Katsina State have arrested a 27-years-old man identified as Shafi’u Haruna of Birdigau village, Kankara Local Government Area for the alleged murder his girlfriend in a dispute over her pregnancy.

According to the Katsina State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, the incident happened in December 2019, explaining that “in the course of the investigation, the suspect confessed to have taken the victim into the bush, strangled and smashed her head with a heavy stone, killing her instantly.”

In a separate development, according to the PPRO in a statement, the police recovered 18 sheep and eight goats from suspected bandits and cattle rustlers at Kurfi in Kurfi Local Government Area, on March 6, 2020.

The statement read:

“Two suspected bandits were seen with a herd of sheep and goats suspected to be stolen and when challenged they could not give a satisfactory account of how they came into possession of the animals.

“Immediately they sighted a police patrol team, the suspects took to their heels and escaped into the forest leaving behind the animals.

“The animals have been handed over to the Katsina State Government’s committee on recovered animals while investigation is ongoing.”