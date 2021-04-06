From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

More respite came the way of traders affected by the recent Katsina Central market as the Kano State government on Tuesday donated N20 to them.

The Kano State Governor, Abdullah Umar Ganduje, made the donation when he led a delegation on sympathy visit to Governor Aminu Bello Masari at the Government House.

According to Ganduje, “I am here with a business entourage who are concerned, worried and also surfered tragedy in the biggest market inferno in Kano, the Sabongari market, and we pray for the recovery of losses and against future occurrences.

”We make our small contribution of N20 million to assist in reducing the hardship.”

In his response, Masari thanked Ganduje for the gesture noting further that there were no differences between Katsina and Kano states, as, according to Masari, “the existing boundaries between the two states are just for administrative conveniences.”