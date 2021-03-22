From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari has expressed shock over the fire incident at the Katsina Central market pledging that government will provide certain level of support and assistance to traders who lost their goods.

Fire erupted at the market at about 8 am, according to eyewitness accounts, razing substantial number of stalls.

Masari who visited the market later told reporters that, “for now, we cannot ascertain the quantum of loss as a result of the for incident.

“When we visited there this morning, the fire was still burning. It is when we know the cause of the fire that we will be able to know measures to take in order to avert future occurrence.

“We will use this fire disaster to address certain shortcomings especially in terms of fire fighting equipment.”

“Government will try to assist those who lost their goods even if it is minimally.”