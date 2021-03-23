From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The federal government has given a matching order to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management to undertake an assessment of the level of damage arising from Monday’s fire disaster at the Katsina central market towards providing a certain relief to affected traders.

‘The federal government has already launched an intervention effort in collaboration with the relevant agencies in Katsina to send relief materials to affected traders at the central market,’ Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami said on Tuesday in Katsina.

Malami spoke when he led a federal delegation on a sympathy visit to the government and people of Katsina.

He also announced a donation of N5 million from the Kahdi Malami Foundation, a Kebbi NGO.

According to Malami, ‘President Muhammadu Buhari is sympathising with the government and people of Katsina State over the incident yesterday (Monday) that led to wanton destruction of goods at the market.

‘The President is with you at this time of loss and he has initiated moves to see where the federal government can intervene.’

Minister of the Interior Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Police Affairs Maigari Dingyadi, as well as a presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, were also in the entourage.

An early morning fire had gutted the central market on Monday, with market authorities estimating no fewer than 1,000 stalls destroyed by the fire.