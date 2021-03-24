From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was in Katsina on Wednesday on a sympathy visit over Monday’s fire disaster at the Katsina central market.

‘I was born in a market,’ Tinubu told leaders of the Katsina central market, adding that, ‘I know the implications of your goods being destroyed by a fire incident.’

The former Lagos governor donated N50 million as a relief to traders whose shops and goods were destroyed by the fire and pledged ‘to do more.’

Tinubu was accompanied to the market by Governor Aminu Bello Masari along with some senior government officials.

The federal government on Tuesday dispatched a delegation to Katsina and also pledged to assist in cushioning the effects of the fire on affected traders.

Masari had told the delegation that the fire disaster was an act of God, noting that ‘as Muslims, we have absolute faith that God’s actions are perfect and cannot be questioned. We take what happened in good faith.’

The market leadership estimates that well over 1,000 stalls were completely destroyed by the fire.