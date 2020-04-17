Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State may have succumbed to the reality of the rampaging coronavirus as he re-orders the suspension of Muslim congregational Friday prayers and imposing a total lockdown on the university town of Dutsinma.

A press statement by the Secretary to the Katsina State Government, Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, explained that the decisions as well as other sweeping reforms were taken on Thursday during a review meeting of the state security council and the state’s COVID-19 emergency response committee.

Reports indicate that the NCDC had since confirmed a COVID-19 case in Dutsinma bringing to seven the total number of cases in the state including one fatality involving the index case, a medical doctor, from from Daura.

According to the statement, “His Excellency, Governor Aminu Bello Masari, has directed the complete lockdown of the entire Dutsinma local government with effect from 7am on Friday April 17, 2020, to curtail the spread of the coronavirus disease.”

Some of the other directives, according to the SSG, also include a ban on the Ramadan lecture series popularly called Tafsir in mosques throughout the state during the forthcoming Muslim month-long annual fasting ritual.

“There is also an order for the shutdown of weekly markets across the state, namely, Mai’Adua, Mashi, Charanchi, Jibia, Dutsinma, Batsari, Kafur, Scheme, Dandume, Zango, Danja, Bakori, Kaita, Kagadama and Dankama, with effect from Friday, April 17, 2020.

“The Governor further directed security agents to ensure strict compliance with the restriction of movement of persons coming in through inter-state borders of Katsina State.”