Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari has proposed a total budge of N249,463,829,250.00 for the 2020 fiscal year.

According to the Governor, capital expenditure will gulp about 69.70 percent of the total budget, with 30.30 percent as recurrent expenditure.

Masari, speaking on Wednesday while presenting the budget estimates at the House of Assembly, described the 2020 proposed budget as higher than that of 2019 by N48,721,868,505.00.

Tagged a budget of “Reflection and Progress,” Masari said that, “it means that under the 2020 financial year, the government will utilise its available resources to complete what it started.

“In other words, the 2020 budget which is the first after our successful re-election in 2019, will provide so many additional dividends of democracy.”

Under sectoral allocations, the Governor proposed N24,509,368,255 (19.17 percent) for Education, N23,020,086,250 (18.01 percent) for Health and N30,149,885,405 (23.58 percent) for the Environment.

Masari said “we are aware of the campaign promises we made to the people of Katsina State prior to the recently concluded general elections.

“Already we have designed our action plan to fast track the implementation of our projects and programmes. In other words, we are making all the necessary arrangements to ensure that all the promises are fulfilled.”