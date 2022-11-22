From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Outgoing Governor of Katsina State Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari on Tuesday proposed a total budget of about N288 billion for the 2023 fiscal year.

Laying the budget on the floor of the House of Assembly, the Governor noted that the budget is lower than that of 2022 revised budget by N34,662,962,998.00.

According to him, “the 2023 budget is structured with a total recurrent expenditure of N104,580,485,996.28 which is equivalent to 36.23 per cent of the total budget and capital expenditure of N184,052,771,966.72 which is 63.77 per cent of the total budget.

Tagged “Budget of Transition,” he said that the proposal was designed to complete ongoing projects and initiate other capital projects that can be completed within the life of his administration.

Masari said, “I wish to seize this opportunity to assure the people of Katsina State that the present administration has done well within the available resources to uplift the living standard of the people of Katsina State.

“I am sure posterity will judge our government on the meaningful projects, programmes and policies implemented during its tenure as government of Katsina.

“We did not fail in our responsibilities to improve your lives and the condition of your livelihood within the available resources.

“As the 2023 elections draw nearer, I wish to call on the people of Katsina State to elect APC candidates at all levels for continuation of the people oriented projects, programmes and policies the APC governments at all levels are implementing.

“I am confident enough that what transpired during the 2015 and 2019 elections during which APC candidates won at all levels in Katsina State and indeed the Federal Government will repeat itself in the 2023 elections.”