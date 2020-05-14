Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari says the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has turned life upside down, noting further that current efforts are geared towards curtailing community transmission in the state.

“This pandemic has done more damage than previous ones and it has put our lives upside down,” Masari said on Thursday while signing into law the amended 2020 budget for the state at the Government House.

He explained that the budget review was necessary due to the Federal Government’s downward review of the crude oil benchmark.

“We pray that the situation gets better because if the crude oil price drops further, it will be another scenario.

“We are still in deep problem with the COVID-19 because nobody can predict what will happen to the world economy and even scientists cannot give 100 per cent information about the virus except that it is contagious.”

From an earlier proposed budget of N244 billion, the House of Assembly approved a downward review of N213 billion

Governor Masari said that the adjustment did not affect appropriations for salaries and social intervention funds arguing that “these are the areas we need most now.

“This is the first time we are revising our budget due to circumstances beyond our control.”