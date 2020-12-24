From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Katsina Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has signed into law the state’s 2021 appropriation bill.

From the initial proposed budget of N282 billion, the House of Assembly scaled it upwards to N286.6 billion, and increase of about N3.86 billon.

Signing the document into law during a ceremony at the Government House, yesterday, Masari said he appreciated the House of Assembly for speedy passage of the bill before the end of 2020.

“What is left for all of us in Katsina and people of good intention in the state is to pray that God gives us good health and resources to implement this budget 100 percent.

“We have good intentions for the people of the state and we will not relent on that.

“We thank the people during our trying period when 344 of our children were abducted from their boarding school and were returned safely.

“This is a milestone that has never been achieved by any country or state.

“It embarrassed us, but it also tested our ability and capacity to deal with that difficult situation. We thank Allah for giving us the necessary will power,” he said.