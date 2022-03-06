From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Dr. Bukola Saraki 2023 Presidential Campaign Council has described Katsina, home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, as the worst hit by what the group calls the poor leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) almost eight years administration.

“Katsina State alone has suffered more than most states in this country because your future is compromised as it has the second largest population of out-of-school children in Nigeria,” leader of the team, Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher, said in Katsina at the weekend.

According to him, “after almost eight years in office, the APC administration has failed to lift Nigeria out of poverty and for Katsina still, loans have been taken that your great grand children will have to pay, yet, the children are not in school.”

Hagher spoke when he led his team on an advocacy visit to the Katsina PDP leadership over Saraki’s presidential ambition and the party’s forthcoming delegates‘ congress.

He said that a Saraki-led government would return Nigeria on the path of sustainable development.

As he put it, “Bukola Saraki is the candidate for all Nigerians but it is not about Bukola Saraki, it is about the kind of president that Nigeria needs after the APC leaves the scene with its very poor performance.

“Nigerians have decided that they want something new. They want leadership or a president who is a true democrat, who is not a civilian detector.

“They want a president who has ears to listen. They want a president like late President Yar’adua and that is why coming here is such a sensitive thing.

“Bukola Saraki is an extension of late President Yar’adua. We need somebody who has courage because Nigerians have suffered so badly.

“So we are here to talk to our delegates that the best way forward for Nigeria is to have a president who will unite Nigeria not the one who will further divide Nigeria to the extent that Nigerian have even taken up arms to fight one another.

“Only Saraki can wipe the tears of Nigerians because he understands what diversity means.

“We have suffered because people have ignored the fact that Nigeria is a diverse country where people of different ethnic groups must live together, where people of different religions must live together.”