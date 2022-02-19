From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The new Katsina State Police Commissioner (CP), Idrisu Dauda Dabban, resumed office on Friday with a warning to bandits operating in the area to surrender or face the wrath of the law. Dabban’s redeployment from Abuja followed the promotion of the immediate past Commissioner of Police Sanusi Buba, to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police.

Anything that is criminal does not pay and that is why we are telling the criminals to abandon their devilish activities and surrender or we will get them,” the new commissioner told reporters in his office.

“I thank Allah for making it possible for me to resume today in Katsina, to continue from where my predecessor stopped. We are aware of the problems of this command which is mainly banditry and it is very unfortunate but we will try our best and improve on the success of my predecessor for us to move forward.

“I also solicit support of the people in the state to give us information so that we will be able to succeed. The criminals know us but we don’t know them because it is not written on the forehead that they are criminals. Without assistance from the people I don’t think we will achieve anything.”

Until his latest posting, Dabban was the CP Communications, Department of Information and Communication Technology, Force Headquarters, Abuja. Apart from various strategic courses within and outside the country, Dabban is also a member of the National Institute of Management and he had earlier held the position of CP, Kogi State.