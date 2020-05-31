Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has expressed deep sorrow over the death of the Secretary of the Katsina State council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Alhaji Aliyu Yunusa Kofarsoro.

“Katsina State has lost a very vibrant and dynamic journalist in the prime of his life and profession,” Masari said in a press statement on Sunday.

Aliyu who died on Saturday has since been laid to rest in accordance with Muslim rites.

Masari hailed what he described as the deceased’s friendly disposition and can-do spirit, adding that, “these are attributes that need to be part of the character traits of professional communicators.

“I urge journalists in the state to borrow a leaf from the late NUJ scribe by showing total love and commitment to their professional calling, another trait that for which the deceased was also known.

“On behalf of myself and the government, I condole the Katsina State NUJ council, the management and the staff of the Katsina State Television and the immediate family of the deceased and urge them to keep faith in the wisdom of Allah who saw it fit to take the life of Aliyu at the time when the sky appeared to be the limit of his professional progression.

“I also urge them to take consolation in the fact that all living souls must taste death regardless of the years of existence.

“I pray Allah to forgive the deceased his sins and other shortcomings and rest him in Paradise,” Masari said.