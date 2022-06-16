From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

As part of measures to reduce the number of out-of-school children in Katsina State, a Qatar pro-education group, the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, has initiated a cash transfer incentive to encourage parents in the area send their children to school.

Implemented by the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), Governor Aminu Bello Masari is expected to launch the programme on Friday at Mani Local Government Area.

A statement on Thursday by the UNICEF Communication Specialist in Nigeria, Samuel Kaalu, explained that the project will target 20,000 out-of-school children including Quranic education pupils popularly called Almajirai, from Kafur, Mani and Safana Local Government Areas of the state.

Statistics from the Universal Basic Education Commission estimate that some 536,132 school-age children from Katsina are out of school out of which about 267,000 are girls.

The UNICEF has been in the vanguard for the promotion of campaigns for the education of children especially the girl-child in Northern Nigeria with various programmes including the Girls for Girls (G4G) and the Girls Education Project (GEP) initiatives, among others.

