From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command have arrested two fraudsters who allegedly pose as spirits (al-janu) to swindle members of the public.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, luck ran out of the duo of Kabir Bashir and Sadiq Ashiru of Danbatta Local Government Area of Kano State, on January 8, on the verge of defrauding a lady, posing as spirits and ready to disburse cash from God to her.

‘Nemesis caught up with the suspects when they stole the ATM card of one Rabi’atu Garba of Mani Local Government Area of Katsina State,’ the police spokesman said.

‘The suspects deceitfully told her that they were about to bless her by sending N1 million to her account and directed her to go to her bank, UBA branch in Katsina, and update her account.

‘She became suspicious and reported the matter at the central police station, Katsina.

‘In the course of the investigation, the suspects were trailed and arrested.

‘They confessed to the commission of the offence and stated that they had defrauded several unsuspecting persons in the state through the same modus operandi.

‘An NSCDC ID card, two ATM cards, four GSM handsets and the sum of N126,000 were recovered in their possession during police search.’