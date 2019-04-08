Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Katsina State police command has raised a special squad to tackle the rising incidents of armed banditry and kidnappings in eight local government areas most of which share boundaries with Zamfara State and the notorious Rugu forest.

According to the Commissioner of Police, Sanusi Buba, the membership of the squad were drawn from the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), IGP Special Tactical Squad (STS), Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD), Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

Buba told reporters on Monday before the deployment of the squad that the strike force was sent from Abuja and that the members had undergone further training specifically designed for them to crush the hoodlums and their associates.

According to him, “I am delighted to inform you that the Inspector-General of Police has magnanimously approved the deployment of a special squad code named Operation Puff Adder to Katsina State.

“They will be camped in three strategic locations which cover all the eight front line local government areas.

“The squad has the mandate to tackle crimes in all parts of the state, in addition to flushing out bandits and other criminals from the front line local government areas.”

Buba warned that persons who collaborate with the bandits by rendering them certain assistance including fuel supply and information should also be prepared to face the wrath of the law when apprehended.

The Secretary to the Katsina State Government, Alhaji Muhammed, Mustapha Inuwa, who witnessed the ceremony, affirmed the readiness of the Aminu, Bello Masari administration to assist the security agencies in combating crime in the area and rid the state of criminal elements.

The local government areas described as frontline locations collectively said to be a haven for bandits and cattle rustlers, in Katsina State are, Jibia, Batsari, Safana, Dan-Musa, Faskari, Sabuwa, Dandume, Kankara and parts of Kafur.

Parts of these communities share boundaries with the Rugu forest, reported to be the equivalent of the Sambisa forest, a foremost operational base of the Boko Haram insurgent group in Borno State.

Dan-Musa, Kankara and Jibia local government areas equally share boundaries with parts of Zamfara State where banditry and other sundry crimes have virtually become a routine while motorists and other road users have since abandoned a number of the roads linking communities and towns in the two states.