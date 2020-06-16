Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The police in Katsina have placed a N5 million bounty on a suspected bandit, Adamu Aliero Yankuzo, for alleged complicity in the murder of the District Head of Yantumaki, in Dan-Musa Alhaji Abubakar Atiku Maidabino, on May 31.

Describing the suspect as “a notorious gang leader,” at a press conference yesterday, the Commissioner of Police, Sanusi Buba, pledged that the money will be given to any person or persons who is able to produce the gang leader, dead or alive.

Parading some 50 suspected bandits said to members of the group, Buba said that the gang confessed to have participated in various attacks on Kadisau village of Faskari Local Government Area in the course of which over 40 were reportedly killed.

According to the police, the arrested members of the gang also admitted participating in other attacks on Musawa, Matazu, Karaduwa communities, among others.

According to the Commissioner of Police, “the suspects confessed to have killed several innocent villages, rustled over 100 cows and kidnapped four women during the attacks.”