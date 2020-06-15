Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The police in Katsina has placed a N5 million bounty for information leading to the capture of a suspected bandit, Adamu Aliero Yankuzo, for complicity in the murder on May 31 of the District Head of Yantumaki in Dan-Musa, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku Maidabino.

Describing the suspect as ‘a notorious gang leader’ at a press conference on Monday, the Commissioner of Police, Sanusi Buba, pledged that the money will be given to any person or persons who is able to produce the gang leader, dead or alive.

Parading some 50 suspected bandits said to members of the crime gang, Commissioner Buba said that the gang confessed to have participated in various attacks on Kadisau village of Faskari Local Government Area in the course of which over 40 were reportedly killed.

According to the police, the arrested members of the gang also admitted participating in other attacks in Musawa, Matazu and Karaduwa, among other communities.

According to the commissioner, ‘the suspects confessed to have killed several innocent villages, rustled over 100 cows and kidnapped four women during the attacks.’