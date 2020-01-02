Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The police in Katsina State rescued six teenage girls from armed bandits in Batsari, on New Year day.

A press statement issued on Thursday by the Katsina State command of the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Gambo Isah, explained that, “on January 1, 2020, at about 12:30 hours, a distress call was received that unrepentant bandits in their numbers armed with AK 47 rifles kidnapped some women working inside a farm at Mata-Mulki village of Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

“Operation Puff Adder led by the DPO of Batsari swiftly moved to the area.

“The team gave the hoodlums a hot chase into the forest and engaged them in a gun duel. Consequently, the bandits abandoned the victims and ran into the forest.

“The team succeeded in rescuing one Zahara’u Abdullahi, aged 16 years and five other young women all of Mata-Mulki village of Batsari.

In a related development, according to the PPRO, “on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at about 03:00 hours, a police patrol team attached to Faskari division, responded to a distress call with a report that a group of armed robbers and cattle rustlers attacked the house of one Ahmed Haruna, aged 30 years of Kamfanin Daudawa village, beat him up to a state of coma and robbed him up of unspecified sum of money and other valuables.

“The team succeeded in arresting one Sa’idu Iliyasu, aged 20 years of Kamfanin Dauda Fulani settlement, a notorious member of the armed robbery syndicate.

“In the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to have committed the offense alongside four others now at large.”