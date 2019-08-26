Katsina State Government has spent over N14 million on the purchase of asorted equipments and materials for technical and vocational education, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Hajiya Halima Othman, has said.

Othman made the disclosure in Katsina on Saturday while distributing the facilities to seven secondary schools in the state.

The permanent secretary was represented by the Director Quality Assurance in the Ministry, Alhaji Zayyana Zubairu.

Othman said that the state government would continue to accord priority to education because of its relevance to nation building.

She further said that the administration would continue to boost technical and vocational education in recognition of its importance in creating job opportunities for youths.

The permanent secretary urged the benefiting schools to make judicious use of the facilities for the development of technical education in the state.

Zonal Coordinator, Education Quality Assurance, Katsina, Alhaji Nasiru Kado, appreciated the effort of the state government in providing the equipment and material to the schools.