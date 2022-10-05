From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Katsina State branch of the Nigerian Red Cross Society on Wednesday flagged-off the training of some 6,000 adolescent school children drawn from 578 secondary schools in the area, on safe approach to preventing violence in schools, students’ protection and evacuation drills as well as First Aid treatment in times of crisis.

The programme is being organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the Adolescent Girls Initiative (AGILE) Project.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the programme at the Government Girls’College, Katsina, the state Chairman of the Red Cross, Dr. Aliyu Idris Funtua, said that, “the training is designed to acquaint the students with techniques on First Aid administration, management of emergency and disaster cases in times of crises.”

He listed some of the activities of the Red Cross in the state to include, participation in immunisation and cholera control programmes, hospital welfare services, youth vocational training and correctional centres hygiene and sanitation programmes, among other initiatives.

According to him, “the branch has trained over 3000 members as first aiders and provided basic First Aid for Regular Marshalls of the Federal Road Safety Corps.

“In addition, over 800 volunteers from across the state have received emergency training on disaster management.

“We provide First Aid services during elections, Hajj operations, sporting events, among other public gatherings.

“The branch has from inauguration in July 1997, treated 210,809 First Aid cases and referred 8,715 cases to appropriate health institutions.”