Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, condemned the attack on farmers by bandits in Damkal and Tsanwa villages in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State that left 30 persons death and several houses burnt, warning that revenge killings constituted a breach of the country’s laws.

Bandits believed to be from Zamfara State invaded Tsanwa and Dankar villages last Friday and killed 30 people mostly women and children before setting their homes ablaze. The state police command said it had arrested one of the gunmen.

Buhari urged community leaders and local authorities to continue in their efforts and partnership with law enforcement agencies to facilitate the surrender of bandits and the promotion of peace between farmers and herders.

“No one in the country has a right to take laws into his hands by the way of self-help or revenge. Local communities that catch bandits should hand over the suspects to law enforcement authorities instead of meting out capital punishment, leading to a cycle of revenge and counter revenge. The authorities must be allowed to investigate and deal with any breach that occurs. There is no place for violence in a decent society,” the President said in a statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

President Buhari prayed for repose the souls of the victims and God to comfort families that have lost loved ones in the attacks.

In a related development, Governor Aminiu Masari has cautioned communities in the state against taking the law into their hands, following insecurity challenges in the state.

He gave the advice in Malumfashi during the distribution of empowerment materials donated by Sen. Bello Mandiya to some constituents in Funtua Senatorial District, yesterday.

He said that the killing of 30 people in Tsanwa and Dankar villages of Batsari Local Governmental of the state was a reprisal by armed bandits from Zamfara forest.

The governor appealed to all communities not to resort to self help, but report suspicious persons to relevant authorities for prompt action.

He urged people of the state to be calm, and assured that the government and security operatives were on top of the situation.