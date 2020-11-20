The Katsina State Board of Internal Revenue has generated N9.1 billion revenue in the first nine months of 2020, indicating a 125 percent performance over its set target of N7.3 billion, the chairman of the Board, Alhaji Aminu Darabati-Abdulmumini has said.

Abdulamumini told a press briefing on Thursday in Katsina, that the collection was N1.8 billion higher than the target set for it by the government, adding that the state’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) accounted for N247 million of the monies collected during the period under review.

“We have exceeded the target of N7.3 billion to N9.1 billion, meaning that we have reached 125 per cent performance,” he said.

Danrabati-Abdulmumini said that the board purchased 14 operational vehicles and 35 motorcycles for its staff to enhance their performance in revenue collection during the period, while it had remitted N112 million as its counterpart fund to the Joint Tax Board for the Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) project.

“TIN is an electronic tax payer registration process where all taxable entities are captured into the tax net,” he said.

The chairman said that the board was making efforts to digitize the revenue generation process in the state and that all the necessary equipment and gadgets had been procured and installed at the board’s headquarters, while similar facilities would be installed at the Zonal Revenue and Area Revenue Offices across the state.

Danrabati-Abdulmumini, observed that the COVID-19 pandemic had affected revenue generation in the state and that the board had reduced taxes on animals and agricultural produce conveyed to markets by 20-50 per cent, to encourage taxpayers pay their taxes during the period.

He called for the establishment of a Revenue Single Account where all internally generated revenues would be lodged, while calling for strict enforcement of vehicles registration and documentation in the state, to raise more revenue for government.(NAN)