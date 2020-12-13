From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, says a total of 333 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, in Kankara Local Government Area, are still missing, after last Friday’s attack there by bandits.

Masari gave the figure on Sunday when the Minister of Defence, Gen. Salihi Magashi, led the nation’s Service Chiefs on a sympathy visit at the Katsina Government House.

According to Masari, the school has a total population of 839 students.

Earlier in his address, Magashi assured that the abducted students, “will be released in the next few hours, without collateral damage to the people of Katsina State.”

Some of the others on his entourage included, the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Air Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, Inspector-General of Police, DG,DSS, DG,NIA as well as heads of security agencies in Katsina including the Commissioner of Police.