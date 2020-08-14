The Katsina State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) said it registered 1,727 households that fall victim of flood in Baure Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Chairman of the Agency, Babangida Nasamu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Baure on Thursday that 1,626 victims had their houses destroyed by rainstorm.

He said the flooding affected Unguwar Rai, Hui, Yanduna, Kawarin Gyada and Dawaye villages while 101 farms were destroyed by hailstones in the local government.

He assured the community that the agency would provide shelter to those whose houses were destroyed and relief materials to put up new structures.

According to him, the agency will begin distribution of relief materials to the affected victims soon.

One of the victims, Malam Mamman Mujittaba appreciated government’s effort for sympathising with them and providing temporary shelter. (NAN)