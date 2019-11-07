Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Katsina State Shari’a Commission is to screen preachers in mosques, Muslim gatherings and other public places, its Chairman, Al-Hafiz Mika’il has said.

The screening, Mika’il said, is part of measures adopted to regulate operations of preachers to ensure they conform to Islamic laws.

Mika’il, who is the Grand Khadi of Katsina, stated this, yesterday, at the opening of a workshop for principals and senior Shari’a Court judges.

He also commended the state government for supporting the Commission in the enforcement of Shari’a law for Muslims. Chief Judge of Katsina, Justice Musa Danladi, at the event lamented the challenges facing the judiciary, especially inadequate number of judges to hasten the delivery of judgment.

Justice Danladi, also encouraged citizens to continue to patronise the courts instead of taking the law in to their hands. He also urged judges to shun corruption and corrupt practices.

“You should understand that you have a lot of burden on you whenever a case is brought before you. You should try to do justice on what is clear to you. We know that there are lots of cases pending before the courts, but people should continue to go to the courts to seek for their rights rather than taking the law into their hands,” Justice Danladiu said.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari who was represented by the Attorney-General, Ahmad El-Marzuq, urged judges to dispense justice without fear or favour.

“You should remember the oath you have made, that you will be fair to all without favour while discharging your duties,” Masari said.