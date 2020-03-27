Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Katsina State government has ordered the immediate suspension of the Muslim Friday congregational Juma’at prayers, as well as, church services in the area. According to the government, the measures are part of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease.

According to a directive to heads of religious organisations in the state, signed by the Permanent Secretary (Political and Common Services), Kashim Ibrahim Nagari, on behalf of the Secretary to the State Government, henceforth, marriage ceremonies should be low key.

The memo read: “The state government has directed that you cause the suspension of large gatherings for the weekly Friday prayers and Sunday church services. Additionally, marriage ceremonies are also to be conducted in low key.”

A separate statement from the Ministry of Information and Home Affairs said that, “in continuation with efforts to contain a possible spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the state, the governor had directed the closure of all borders with neighbouring states, including the Niger Republic.

“To this effect therefore, the movement of people into the state is strictly prohibited with effect from 6 am on Saturday, 28th March 2020. However, fuel tankers and vehicles carrying food items and other essential commodities will be allowed into the state subject to screening and test at the point of entry.”