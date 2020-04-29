Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari has ordered a total lockdown of Kankia, Matazu and Musawa local government areas following confirmation of a COVID-19 case in each of the affected areas, by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

A press statement on Thursday by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, said the lockdown would take effect from 7 am on Friday.

“The people of Kankia, Matazu and Musawa local government areas are therefore strictly warned to stay at home as security agents will be deployed to ensure total compliance in order to curtail the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.”

This brings to 10, the number of local government areas under lockdown out of the 34 local government areas in the state.

The COVID-19 presence started in Katsina State with the index case of a deceased medical doctor in Daura with a total of 166 primary contacts traced to him alone, according to Masari.

Other parts of the state with high number of contacts traced to confirmed cases also include Katsina 52, Dutsinma 110, Mani 20 and Batagarawa 46.