Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Worried by the rising number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, the Katsina State Government, yesterday, ordered immediate closure of three of its major markets as part of measures to curtail the spread of the virus.

Secretary to the State Government, Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, in a statement, named the markets as Garkin Daura in Daura and Dutsi, Dutsi local government areas and Keyawa in Mani Local Government Area.

‘’The shut down order which starts with immediate effect is part of the measures being taken to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“The public is therefore strongly advised to remain law-abiding as security agents have been directed to ensure total compliance,” he said.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Katsina State as at Sunday recorded additional eight confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 46 and two fatalities.