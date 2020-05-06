Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, has ordered the shutdown of Rimi and Malumfashi local government areas following confirmation of COVID-19 cases there.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the public enlightenment sub-committee of the Katsina State COVID-19 Committee, said that the lockdown in the affected areas would take effect from 7am on Thursday, May 6, 2020.

According to the Chairman of the committee who is also the Commissioner of Information, Abdulkarim Sirika, the order is in conformity with government’s decision to impose a lockdown on any local government asteras with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

He said, “the people of Rimi and Malumfashi local government areas are therefore strictly warned to stay at home as security agents will be deployed to ensure total compliance in order to stop further spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

“As usual, the Governor has directed the COVID-19 committee to identify and earmark some pharmaceuticals, grains and essential commodities stores in the local government areas that will be allowed to provide skeletal services to the needy.”

The development brings to a total of 11, the number of local government areas under lockdown, out of the 34 local government areas in the state.

Sirika said that the NCDC had confirmed a total of 83 persons positive from Katsina State with eight patients discharged and eight fatalities recorded.