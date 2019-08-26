Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State says his administration has spent about N11 billion in the past four years for the development of infrastructure in primary and secondary schools. He further pledged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) led state government will ensure a more robust intervention in the Katsina’s education sector.

Masari spoke at the weekend in Malumfashi during the formal reception for Galadiman Katsina and District Head of Malumfashi, Justice Saddik Abdullahi Mahuta.

According to Masari, the traditional institution has a huge role to play in the reversal of what he described as the “rot that has defined the state of education in Katsina, once noted for its prime position in educational advancement in the northern part of Nigeria.

“In order to restore the state to that lofty position, foundation education will continue to receive this administration’s attention because once primary level education is assured, further levels will become easier.

“Although the problem of the education sector is enormous, it is not insurmountable, especially with the support and wise counsel of people like the new Galadiman Katsina.

“With the right attitude from the traditional institution, a lot of ground will be covered in all the sub-sectors of the economy.”

The Governor advised the Galadiman Katsina to make good use of his position as District Head to advance the interest of citizens of the district and the Galadunchi dynasty, further urging him to always be proactive in advancing and protecting his people’s interests.

“You must always identify with the joy and sadness, gains and loss of your people, and focus on uniting them.

“Do not give room, ear and time for rumours and gossip. These are vices that enemies of the people will try to employ to achieve their selfish interests to the detriment of the larger society,” Masari said.

Mahuta replaced a former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Mamman Nasir, as District Head of Malumfashi and Galadima Katsina. Nasir passed on last April.

The new Galadima was born on May 24, 1949. He attended the Ahmadu Bello University, graduating in 1976 with a degree in Law.

On the creation of Katsina State in 1987, Mahuta was appointed the pioneer Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Justice, later rising to the position Katsina State Chief Judge.

Mahuta also holds a national honour of Officer of the Federal Republic.