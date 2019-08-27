Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State said his administration has spent about N11 billion in the past four years for the development of infrastructure in primary and secondary schools in the area.

He pledged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) government will ensure a robust intervention in the education sector.

Masari spoke in Malumfashi during the formal reception for Galadiman Katsina and District Head of Malumfashi, Justice Saddik Abdullahi Mahuta.

He said the traditional institution has a huge role to play in the reversal of what he described as the rot that has defined the state of education in Katsina.

“In order to restore the state to that lofty position, foundation education will continue to receive this administration’s attention because once primary level education is assured, further levels will become easier.

“Although the problem of the education sector is enormous, it is not insurmountable, especially with the support and wise counsel of people like the new Galadiman Katsina.

“With the right attitude from the traditional institution, a lot of ground will be covered in all the sub-sectors of the economy.”