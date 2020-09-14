Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Katsina State government has spent N4.3 billion since June 2015 to date in the battle against banditry, cattle rustling and other security challenges in the area.

The money, according to the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, constituted financial support to the security agencies for what he described as provision of certain infrastructure, logistics and security personnel allowances.

Inuwa who is also Chairman of the state’s Security Committee spoke on Monday while briefing the media on aspects security and social services interventions by government since its inception in 2015.

He regretted that various efforts to encourage the bandits and other criminal elements to abandon their inglorious activities proved abortive explaining the ongoing joint military action against the hoodlums as directed by the Federal Government.

According to Inuwa, “apart from provision of office and residential accommodation for the security agencies, the state government also undertakes the purchase of new operational security vehicles,fuelling and repairs.

“Incidents of armed banditry, kidnapping for ransom and cattle rustling have drastically reduced compared to few months back when those incidents were a daily occurrence.”