The wife of Katsina State Governor, Hajiya Zakiyaya Masari, on Tuesday embarked on medical screening of 500 internally displaced persons in Kankiya, Kusada, Ingawa and Bindawa Local Government Areas.

Hajiya Masari inaugurated the programme in Kankiya on Tuesday.

She said the screening would be for HIV/AIDS, Malaria, Hepatitis B and C and administration of de-worming drugs on children.

She stated that the programme was under her pet project targeted at improving the health and well-being of women and children.

‘‘This programme was born out of my dream toward promoting the health of our people,” she said.

She said those who require treatment would be referred to appropriate medical facilities for treatment and care against any detected ailment.

The governor’s wife assured that she would not relent in the provision of humanitarian services to deserving individuals and groups in the state.

In a related development, the governor’s wife also donated 500 each of blankets, packets of soap, detergents and tooth paste to those who would undergo the screening.

She disclosed that, in the last five years, she had provided empowerment grants, cash donations, scholarships and skills acquisition training to thousands of women and youth.

Hajiya Hauwa Salisu, one of the beneficiaries, commended the governor’s wife for the gesture and called on people in the area to avail themselves of the opportunity to know their health status and get treated.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor’s wife had conducted similar medical outreach in Daura local council.

NAN also reports that the event was attended by representatives of NGOs, government agencies and other stakeholders on health in the state. (NAN)