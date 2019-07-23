A non-governmental organisation, Democracy and Transparency Network (DTN), yesterday, alleged plot to undermine justice in the petition challenging the election of Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari.

In a statement, DTN claimed there were subtle moves to influence the tribunal and urged relevant stakeholders to be vigilant.

The group alleged that it was privy to information about a meeting between one of the governor’s aide with some persons closed to the tribunal members in a bid to influence the tribunal.

A statement signed by Abubakar Saidu, warned parties against being desperate noting that “one of the legacies we can leave behind is for us to ensure justice prevail in all matters especially an issue as crucial as the election petition tribunal.”

It insisted that it was aware of pressure on the tribunal to subvert the wheel of justice.

“Of concern to us also is the report that an influential businessman in the state who is close to a hubby of one of the tribunal members is also being used to put pressure on the justices.

“We are worried because something like this shouldn’t be coming from the state of Mr. President who is known the whole world for his integrity.

“It is necessary for the relevant stakeholders to prevail on those bent on sabotaging the wheel of justice because Katsina, like every other state, deserves nothing short of justice,” it said.

Candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Yakubu Lado, had filed a petition at the tribunal challenging INEC’s declaration of Governor Aminu Bello Masari as winner.

Lado noted that the governor is not qualified to serve in such capacity having allegedly presented questionable certificates.

He claimed that the same primary certificate in question belong to one Aminu Bello, a Fulani while the respondent is known and addressed as Aminu Bello Masari, an Hausa by tribe.

He also questioned a postgraduate diploma presented to INEC by Governor Masari, noting that the certificate bears no logo or stamp of the institution.