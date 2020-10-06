Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Troops of the Nigerian Army special squad Operation Sahel Sanity fighting banditry, cattle rustling in the North-West have rescued four kidnap victims from Giruwa village of Dandume Local Government Area, Katsina State.

According to an Army press statement on Tuesday, the rescue followed artillery bombardments on suspected bandits’ location at Unguwan-Doka village.

The statement, signed by the Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig-Gen Benard Onyeuko, said that troops killed four bandits in the process while an unspecified number of them fled into the forest.

According to the statement:

‘Preliminary investigation revealed that the victims have been in captivity for 12 days.

‘All rescued victims have been reunited with their families amidst cheers and praises.

‘The gallant troops of Operation Sahel Sanity have continued to record tangible achievements in their quest to rid the entire North-West zone of banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping and other sundry criminalities.

‘On 25 September 2020, the troops responded to a distress call on activities of some cattle rustlers in Kurfi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

‘Troops’ timely intervention led to the smashing of the criminal syndicate with an attendant casualty on the criminals while 43 cows, six goats and eight sheep, as well as two Dane guns, were recovered from the fleeing rustlers. Recovered animals have been handed over to their rightful owners.

‘The same day, on 25 September 2020, troops deployed in Kauran Namoda, Zamfara State acting on credible intelligence successfully intercepted a herd of suspected rustled cattle while the suspects fled into the bush abandoning the animals. “A total of 30 cows were recovered and handed back to their owners while troops continue with aggressive day and night patrols of the general area to deny criminal elements freedom of action.

‘In another development, on 26 September 2020, troops deployed at Nahuta in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State arrested one Umar Bello in possession of two rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition during a stop and search operation.’