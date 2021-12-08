The Katsina United FC has promoted three youth players from its feeder team to the senior team.

The Club’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Nasir Gide disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Katsina.

“The promotion of the three players is coming ahead of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) 2021/2022 Season.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

“The promoted players include -15-year -old Salihu Sani-Tunau, a versatile wing attacker, Lawal Samson-Adeniran, a midfielder born on April 25, 2004 and Shettima Abbani-Munguno, a 16 year old striker.

“All the players were promoted to Katsina United senior team, following their excellent performance,” Gide said.

He added that the Technical Adviser of the club, Azeez Muhammed has lauded the promotion, stating that it would boost the moral of the team ‘B’ players towards putting more efforts in order to get the chance to play in the NPFL. (NAN)

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .