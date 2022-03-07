From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Authorities at the Federal University Dutsinma (FUDMA), Katsina State, have denied issuing restrictions on religious activities of the Christian community in the school.

A statement purportedly signed by the university’s Director of Security Services, CSP Abdu Salisu, reportedly banned Sunday worship and directed that all Christian gatherings should hold only on Tuesday and Thursday between six and eight pm while Sunday should henceforth be known as “General Day.”

But reacting on Monday in a counter-press statement, FUDMA Director, Public Relations and Protocol, Habibu Garba Matazu, distanced the university management from the content of the directive arguing that it was not officially communicated through the institution’s approved channels.

The statement said that ‘the Management wants categorically state that it is not aware of the statement nor authorised its release.

‘The University Management has equally distanced itself from the statement and urged

all to do so as it was not officially communicated through the Institution’s approved channels.

‘The University wishes to also make it very clear that it has two approved channels of communication, the office of the University Registrar and the Directorate of Public Relations and Protocol.

‘As such, any statement coming out not duly signed by the approved channels of communication should be ignored and discarded because it lacks the needed authority.

‘FUDMA is a detribalised and religious tolerance institution that appreciates the spiritual values and practices of all its staff and students as such the University authority cannot be behind such a statement.

‘The University Management is hereby calling on all to disregard the statement and assure of its continuous support to all members of the University community irrespective of their religion or ethnicity.

‘The Management has resolved to deal with whoever is so found to have written such statement.’