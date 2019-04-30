The 2019 NPFL/LaLiga U-15 Promises Tournament has reached an end as Katsina United U-15 team claim victory a 1-0 win over Kwara United in the finals on Sunday at the FIFA Goal Project, National Stadium Abuja.

In the third-place match played earlier in the day, Delta Force defeated Sunshine Stars 1-0 courtesy of a goal from Peter Joel who was voted the most valuable player of the tournament.

Speaking to the press, Chairman of the League Management Company, LMC, Malam Shehu Dikko expressed his satisfaction with the tournament and the impact it is making on football development in the country.

“It has been 3 weeks of thrilling and exciting face offs between the various U15 teams at the different stages. We have noticed several talents and improvement in each team’s performance over the years. The U-15 promises tournament is very impactful as some of the young talents who played in the 2017 edition have started blossoming into special footballers, some are in in the current National U17 and U20 teams as well and some have gotten game time with their first team in the league this season. We are committed to developing football from the grassroots, as we believe this will create a conveyor belt of talents for the senior teams. We’d like to thank our technical partners, LaLiga who have been supporting us on this project since its inception two years ago.”