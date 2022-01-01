From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Federal Government says the Katsina windmill and power substation project will generate about 10 megawatts of electricity on completion.

According to the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, the Federal Government has since taken measures to ensure speedy completion of the project which was initiated about 15 years ago.

The Minister spoke on Saturday while on a working visit to some of the electric power projects in Katsina.

He equally pledged to meet with the contractors and consultants supervising the projects in order to address concerns already raised, including the provision of outstanding infrastructure, including scudders, fire extinguishers and power generators

According to Aliyu, ‘the projection is that the country’s power stock should range between 11,000 t0 25,000 megawatts in the coming years while other options include scaling up the energy mix arising from wind study, the scope of work and quantum of electricity are also required.

‘I can comfortably say that it is coming of President Buhari to power in 2015 that Nigeria started engaging in true infrastructural development.

‘Earlier before then, we went to sleep until 2015 and when he came to power that time there was no money and no infrastructure, he has been building this country’s infrastructure since 2015,’ he stated.