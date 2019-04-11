Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Information at the disposal of Daily Sun indicates that the Board of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), has suspended the Director-General of the body, Is’haq Modibbo Kawu.

The suspension, according to a source, was hinged on the digital switchover crisis.

But Kawu, in a swift reaction, told Daily Sun that he remained the Chief Executive of NBC.

Kawu denied knowledge of his removal, saying that he was yet to see the letter of suspension.

“I don’t know. I don’t know seriously. Do you have the letter? Ok! I don’t know,” Kawu told Daily Sun.