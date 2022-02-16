By Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Some call them the ultimate sex sweeteners. Some say they are the key to cloud nine sexual experience. Others insist they are the password to long, enjoyable sex.

Behold Kayanmatta, one of Abuja’s most sought after libido boosters.

It is a collective name for aphrodisiacs derived from Hausa. Kaya means load or products while matta means woman. So the word Kayanmatta can be loosely translated to mean products for women.

And women in Abuja do not mess with them. Kayanmatta dealers’ shops hardly overflow with customers but do not let that fool you. Users buy anonymously via online sales. The shy customers crawl to them at night when half of the world is asleep.

But students, especially the girls, do not mind. They frequent Kayanmatta dealers’ shops every day of the week buying various types of aphrodisiacs. The most popular ones are goron tula, an oval-shaped fruit which seeds are eaten to cure vagina dryness.

There is also sugar lump eaten like sweets to enhance sexual satisfaction. Also on the love shelf is intoxic, a vagina sweetener, “tighteners” and lubricants. It is similar to maza kwela, another sweetener.

Another is kashin kpera (rat faeces) inserted into the female private part to tighten it. There is the salt-water mixture made into a paste and inserted into the private part to boost vaginal wetness.

For the men, there are loads of sexual enhancers available. From delayed ejaculation spray to penis enlargement creams, the list is extensive. But a popular drink is tiger nuts and dates.

When Daily Sun visited Wuse Market, Kayanmatta dealers were seen beckoning shoppers for patronage. One of them, Mallam Shehu, said he has been in the business for over a decade and lives comfortably from sales of Kayanmatta:

“I love this business. I make people happy and healthy. I solve weak erection challenges in men and help women get their groove back. As a dealer in aphrodisiacs, I am sure I will be loved by all adults.”

Another dealer, Bala Ningi said: “Kayanmatta is life. As an adult, what is life without sexual satisfaction? What is life without having fun when you should? That is the reason I am in the business and it is booming. I made humongous sales last yuletide. Sex is life and life is Kayanmatta.”

For users, the discovery of Kayanmatta is the beginning of sexual enjoyment for them. Hadiza Audu, a housewife said sex was hitherto a nightmare for her due to severe pains, until her friend introduced her to a goron tula syrup.

That helped her deal with her vagina dryness and revived her sexual appetite: “Kayanmatta helped me. Before now, if my hubby approached me for sex, my mind would sink. I would be imagining the horror ahead.

“If he travelled, I would be ecstatic because there would not be sex.

But with what I am taking right now, sex is therapeutic and huge for me. Kayanmatta is good.”

Another user, Mark Kolo, Kayanmatta is a great discovery: “I use the delayed ejaculation spray. I am no more a three-minute man. I work on it like a horse. These are things harvested from nature and they are good.”

Investigations reveal that some Kayanmatta dealers claim to fortify their products by taking them to various local and international religious temples to

This makes them far more expensive than the non-fortified products and are reserved for rich clients.

These come in the form of love charm, favour soaps, touch and follow, good luck bracelets and more. Although Daily Sun could not ascertain these claims, there seems to be clients seeking these products.