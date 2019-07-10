Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Commercial sex workers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, have one thing they are commonly in love with: Herbal substance known as “Kayanmata.” They testify that it has helped them attract and cage wealthy patrons, who don› t mind spending their last kobo on them.

“Kayanmata,” Hausa word, literary means women things. Elders from the northern part of Nigeria, told Daily Sun that is transferred from mothers to daughters to safeguard their marriages. However, it has been taken over by many young ladies in Abuja who use it as sex enhancer. For them it is one of the most potent means of holding down wealthy patrons.

It comes in different forms like perfume, herbs portion and favour oil. They perform different functions like vagina tightening and sweetening. Favour oil perform a special duty of attracting the attention of wealthy men who are ready to spend their last money on the ladies to make sure they keep sleeping with them.

Helen from Maitama claimed that using “kayanmata” has changed her life. She said that prior to coming face to face with the wonder substance, she had difficulty holding down rich men. But since she was introduced to it, everything is now in shape:

“Beauty is not enough to get men’ s attention these days. No matter your look, ‘kayanmata’ will help you get what you want by attracting wealthy patrons and make them fully committed to the business.

“Things were very tough for me before a friend introduced me to it. Initially I was scared but when I tested the vagina tightening and sweetening and saw the efficacy, I became addicted to it.

“Though the products are very expensive ranging from N20,000 ,depending on what you want. It is now part of my life because it brings wealthy patrons to me and once I keep to the rules of the substance, they do as I say.”

Susan from Jabi also confessed: “I am now a landlady here in Abuja and living large. My man cannot do without me. But because I don’t want to marry him that is why I have not gone for the one that will make him to divorce his wife.

“It has different types but the one I use is the body sweetener, that makes any man that sleeps with me to want to do more. The man cannot help it but to keep thinking and feeling to have me always. No other woman can look like a woman to him. So, he does anything I tell him.

“There are some that can make the man to divorce his wife and marry you but I don’t use it because I don’t want to harm any woman. I just want the money and the fun attached to it.”

It is not only sex workers that are in love with ‘kayanmata’, some housewives are thumbing up for it. One of them, Josephine, told Daily Sun that she is full of admiration for it. She said that even her friends believe that it is effective. She said that she doesn›t use it because she is scared and believes there must be an after effect:

“The ‘kayanmata’ of a thing is now the order of the day. It is difficult to see any lady that is not using it. They said it is effective and expensive. I am not afraid of the cost but the side effects. I don’t want what I will use today and tomorrow, I will start regretting.”

Another housewife from Nyanya, Hasana said if not for ‘kayanmata,’ she would have been sent out of her matrimonial home by now. She said her in-laws conspired and married a beautiful young lady for her husband but with ‘kayanmata’ she is still on top of the game:

“They married the girl and brought her home without telling me. The first six months was hell, I was nearly thrown out before a neighbour introduced me to it. Now I am on top of the game after applying my perfume and favour oil, is what I approve that happens in the house. Instead of becoming a co-wife, she is now just like a maid.”

For Cecilia who resides at Kuje, her marriage would have been a mess but for ‘kayanmata’: “Before now my husband was always keeping late nights, he did not care for the family but since I started using ‘kayanmata’, ah! I am now treated like a queen the man is always at home. He doesn’t allow me to lack anything that he can provide. ‘Kayanmata’ is wonderful.”

A “kayanmata” seller at Jabi Garage, Sani Abubakar, said the product is not fetish as most people are thinking. It is just a mixture of herbs to improve and make sex life of partners interesting:

“It has different types, some force men to give their partners whatever they want or even divorce their wives for them. But it doesn’t kill or harm the man, it only makes him to live according to the expectations of the lady.”

Pastor Mrs Joyce Adeyi, even confessed that “kayanmata” is now the order of the day: “I have been advising women to be careful not to destroy their lives and homes in the name of safeguarding their marriages.”