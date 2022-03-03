United Kingdom-based Nigerian author Káyodé Akinropo, has just published a novel, Scars Do Heal. Whether you are a Nigerian or not, whether you have ever travelled to Nigeria or not, this novel will draw you into what it is like growing up in that great, though imperfect, country, where your chances of succeeding in life depend so much on the hand dealt you by your family and the education system.

The author takes up issues of global themes like family and divorce; polygamy and discipline; sex and power; failure and success; love and neglect; violence and forgiveness and hard work and rewards.

These are all treated honestly and with a lightness of touch that belies their seriousness.

Scars Do Heal is a good story with plenty of depth and it is not overly sentimental. This suspenseful and encouraging narrative is a compelling read for reawakening, knowledge and fun. Scars Do Heal is a ‘must read’ for all lovers of great works of fiction. The tale is an encouragement to keep hoping for a brighter future because scars can heal.

Káyodé was born and raised in Ìbàdàn, Oyo State, Nigeria. He attended Saint Matthew’s Primary School, Àgbédèyí, Lágelú Local Government Council, Renascent High School, Aremo, Ìbàdàn and Oyo State College of Arts and Science, Ilé-Ife.

He has a Bachelor of Arts (Education) English degree from the Obáfemi Awólowo University, Ilé-Ife, Nigeria; Master of Arts in English from the University of Lagos, Nigeria; Level 6 diploma in DTE(E)LLS and Knowledge of Language: TKT Band 3 from the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom.

Some of his articles have been published in Nigerian newspapers and magazines. Scars Do Heal is his first published novel and is now on sale on Amazon’s kindle and paperback versions

He lives in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, United Kingdom with his wife, Ìyábodé and they are both blessed with two children.

