There is cheering news swirling around the enterprising and innovative celebrity journalist turned designer, Kayode Olanshile Alfred. Come Sunday November 15, 2020, Alfred who is fast carving a niche for himself among fashion buffs is hosting crème de la crème of Lagos society as he opens his Aristocrat Flagship store in Omole Phase 1, Ojodu, Lagos. Ensconcing within the massive and well-appointed store are other arms of his operation: Aristocrat Clothing, Aristocrat Institute and a fullyautomated laundry and Dry-cleaning Service Company. Among the front-row guests expected at the epoch-making opening include amiable Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his Special Adviser on Education, Barrister Tokunbo Wahab; former Ogun State Commissioner Otunba Bimbo Ashiru; celebrated gynecologist, Dr. Tunde Okewale and Nollywood icons, Richard Mofe-Damijo and
Kunle Afolayan to mention a few. Ever since Alfred’s Aristocrat launched out not too far back, it has continually remained in the consciousness of those who like to look good. This could be the culmination of a passion that enterprising and innovative Alfred has long had since he was in school, and this passion is now rearing its head, going by the number of corporate guys and elite clientele who now proudly wear his unique designs.
